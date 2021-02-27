 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in Friday traffic crash in Northwest Roanoke
A pedestrian was killed after a vehicle struck him Friday night near the crossing of Williamson Road and Woodbury Street in Northwest Roanoke, said Roanoke Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline in a statement released Saturday.

Roanoke police responded to an emergency call about 8:30 p.m. A vehicle traveling south on Williamson Road in the 5100 block struck a man who was in the roadway, police said.

The pedestrian’s injuries appeared serious. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. Roanoke police have not yet released his identity.

The driver in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

