Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County vehicle crash

A Salem woman died Wednesday after being hit by a car as she was trying to cross a road in the Catawba area of Roanoke County.

Lois Jean Lester, 66, of Salem, was walking across the 2400 block of Catawba Valley Drive (Virginia 311) at 9:13 p.m. when she was hit by a northbound 2003 Mazda Protégé, Roanoke County police said.

Lester was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police said speed, weather and drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Catawba Valley Drive was closed to traffic for several hours during which motorists were asked to find different routes. The road reopened at 12:45 a.m. Thursday

The crash is under investigation, although police said no charges are pending.