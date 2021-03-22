Pedestrian struck, killed Sunday on I-81

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 81 near mile marker 71 in Wythe County.

Virginia State Police reported that Justin Briggs, 41, of Wytheville was struck in the northbound lane by a Dodge Ram. Police said the driver is a man from Newport News but did not release his name.

Police said that Briggs walked across the travel lanes at about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck, and that he died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.