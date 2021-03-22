 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian struck, killed Sunday on I-81
0 comments

Pedestrian struck, killed Sunday on I-81

{{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 81 near mile marker 71 in Wythe County.

Virginia State Police reported that Justin Briggs, 41, of Wytheville was struck in the northbound lane by a Dodge Ram. Police said the driver is a man from Newport News but did not release his name.

Police said that Briggs walked across the travel lanes at about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck, and that he died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert