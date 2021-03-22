Pedestrian struck, killed Sunday on I-81

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 81 near mile marker 71 in Wythe County.
Virginia State Police reported that Justin Briggs, 41, of Wytheville was struck in the northbound lane by a Dodge Ram. Police said the driver is a man from Newport News but did not release his name.
Police said that Briggs walked across the travel lanes at about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck, and that he died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Luanne Rife
Luanne Rife writes about the businesses, policies, discoveries and inventions that affect the health of people living in southwestern Virginia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today