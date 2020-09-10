Pence, at VMI, defends Trump's support of military in wake of article on president's reported slights

Pence said he’s been with Trump when the president’s been on the phone consoling family members of service members who died. He described a story about being with Trump at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day and talking to a mother who asked the president to remember her son.

Pence gave advice to the cadets to have discipline and approach their call with humility. Anna Armfield, a cadet at VMI, said Pence’s address reinforced why she is commissioning in the Navy.

“He had some really good advice, and I’m going to take that to heart,” she said.

While the Atlantic article made Trump’s attitude toward the military an instant campaign issue, it wasn’t the first time Trump has spoken ill about those who served in the armed forces. While talking about former Arizona Sen. John McCain, a Navy pilot and prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, Trump said in 2015 that he prefers veterans who weren’t captured. When McCain died in 2018, Trump waited two days to lower flags to half-staff and issue a formal statement.

Outside Cameron Hall, where Pence spoke, a small group of protesters held signs saying “Vets 4 Biden” and “Do not support a president who does not support our military.” Lexington resident Michael Gilmore carried one that said VMI does not equal “sucker” and “loser.”