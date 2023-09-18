The woman who was found in a submerged vehicle in Claytor Lake was identified on Monday by state officials as Jean Cecilia Lester, 79, of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday at approximately 7 p.m., a fisherman notified a Claytor Lake State Park ranger of what appeared to be a vehicle fully submerged in the lake near picnic shelter #2 in the picnic/day use area of the park, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Virginia State Park rangers, deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and first responders from Pulaski County Fire & EMS Special Operations Team and the Newburn Fire Department, were called in to assist with the recovery of the vehicle.

Divers entered the water and found a Jeep Grand Cherokee in approximately 12 feet of water, with Lester's body inside the vehicle, according to the release.

The body was taken to the Roanoke medical examiner’s office, and the incident is under investigation.

No additional information was available Monday.