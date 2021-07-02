People drove less last year in Virginia, but more died in crashes

The pandemic emptied the country’s roads, but that didn’t lead to a drop in the number of people killed in car crashes.

While serious injuries in Virginia declined 5% last year compared to the year before, overall crash fatalities increased by 2%, according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Last year, 847 people died in crashes in Virginia, compared to 827 the year before.

What happened in Virginia aligns with what played out in the rest of the country. And it came as a surprise to people who study transportation.

Nationally, the overall fatality count was 38,680 last year, an increase of 7% compared to 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The fatality rate for last year was 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicles miles traveled, a jump from 1.11 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2019. The projected fatality rate last year would be the highest since 2007.