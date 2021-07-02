People drove less last year in Virginia, but more died in crashes

The pandemic emptied the country’s roads, but that didn’t lead to a drop in the number of people killed in car crashes.
While serious injuries in Virginia declined 5% last year compared to the year before, overall crash fatalities increased by 2%, according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Last year, 847 people died in crashes in Virginia, compared to 827 the year before.
What happened in Virginia aligns with what played out in the rest of the country. And it came as a surprise to people who study transportation.
Nationally, the overall fatality count was 38,680 last year, an increase of 7% compared to 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The fatality rate for last year was 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicles miles traveled, a jump from 1.11 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2019. The projected fatality rate last year would be the highest since 2007.
There have only been two other periods where there has been a sharp decline in vehicle miles traveled, according to Michelle Chaka, director of the division for data and analytics at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. One was around 1973 and 1974, which is when Arab oil producers imposed an oil embargo that triggered a global recession and high gas prices. The other time was during the Great Recession. Vehicle miles traveled declined by less than 3% during both of those periods, Chaka said.
Last year, the number of miles traveled by vehicle nationally decreased by about 430 billion miles, which was a 13.2% decline compared to the year before.
“This is historic lows we’re talking about,” she said.
Chaka said there are a few reasons to explain the relationship between the fatality rate and the fewer miles traveled.
Shutdown orders were abrupt, and people who were less risk averse were pretty good about staying at home, Chaka said. Compared to the other recessions, though, gas prices remained low last year, so people could still afford to drive if they wanted to. There was still a reduction in mass travel. Chaka said people will recall that bikes sales soared during the pandemic. Car sales, meanwhile, were down.
To adhere to social distancing recommendations, law enforcement changed their policies to reduce enforcement. For example, in Virginia, the governor ordered the state police to not pull people over and cite them for expired inspection stickers.
So when more risk averse people hit the roadways, they were also engaging in more risky behavior.
“It was a perfect storm for risky behavior, such as speeding, impairment and not wearing a seat belt,” Chaka said. “This behavior was there before the pandemic, but this allowed for an increase in risky behaviors.”
In Virginia, speed-related fatalities increased to the highest number in at least a decade, with 406 fatalities reported last year, according to the DMV. That’s a 16% jump over 2019 fatalities. The number of people who weren’t wearing their seat belt killed in crashes also increased in 2020, which had 343 fatalities reported compared to 304 in 2019. The number of people killed in crashes in which impairment was a factor jumped from 264 to 272, a 3% increase.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows that on rural local and connector roads, fatal crashes were up 11% nationally last year, on urban interstates they rose 15% and on urban local and connector roads, fatal crashes went up 12%.
A professor at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute was recently awarded a project so that he could look even more closely at the factors that contributed to the increased fatalities. So it would go beyond whether people were speeding, but where they were going, for instance.
The Fourth of July weekend often brings an increase in impaired driving crashes. State police plan to step up enforcement by putting more patrols on the road Friday through Monday, with a focus on targeting speeders, impaired drivers and people not wearing seat belts. State police are also reminding people that while it’s now legal in Virginia for people 21 years and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use, using marijuana while driving or being a passenger in a car is still illegal.