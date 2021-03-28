Performing arts supervisor not coming to Roanoke County after 'new information' found

Just three days after announcing a new supervisor of performing arts, Roanoke County Public Schools “is not moving forward” with the hiring, a spokesman confirmed Sunday.
The school division did not provide an explanation for why Nathan Street will not take the position starting July 1. But members of the community began circulating social media posts attributed to Street as well as writings posted on his website conveying a need to incorporate Christianity in public schools.
“It’s a godless society in our public schools system. We need God more than ever before in there now,” Street says in remarks delivered at a 2019 event. “We stood back and let a handful of people take Scripture and the word of God and prayer out of our schools. We stood by and let that happen. We let nine people who wear black robes determine the future of how our school, and ever since then schools have gone down the toilet.”
Street touches upon numerous topics in his lecture titled “Exposing Satan’s Tactics to Destroy a Generation.” The audio was posted on a website associated with him and his wife. He expresses his disapproval of transgender people, the “redefinition of marriage,” and the legalization of marijuana, which he said is the “devil trying to get inside our kids’ minds.” He encouraged the crowd to fight against “anti-God” teachings in schools and to get more Christians teaching in the schools.
“It’s a dark, dark world there,” he said.
Street did not respond to a voicemail or email Sunday asking for his comment.
Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger wrote in an email that the change in status for Street’s candidacy for the position was “due to new information.” But Lionberger did not elaborate.
Street is currently director of fine arts for Guilford County Schools in Greensboro, North Carolina. He has taught at Rutgers University, Southern Wesleyan University and Liberty University. He has degrees from Wingate University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Liberty University.
Street has authored multiple pieces that discuss his views on transgender students. In an article for Engage, which is a journal for Church of God Ministries, he describes a teacher asking his advice about how to handle a first-grade student who was assigned female at birth but wanted to use masculine pronouns and go by a masculine name. The parents were supportive of their child, Street writes. Street writes that he told the teacher that the parents should lose custody and suggests using the student’s name and not the pronoun.
Staff writer Claire Mitzel contributed to this report.