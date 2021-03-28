Performing arts supervisor not coming to Roanoke County after 'new information' found

Just three days after announcing a new supervisor of performing arts, Roanoke County Public Schools “is not moving forward” with the hiring, a spokesman confirmed Sunday.

The school division did not provide an explanation for why Nathan Street will not take the position starting July 1. But members of the community began circulating social media posts attributed to Street as well as writings posted on his website conveying a need to incorporate Christianity in public schools.

“It’s a godless society in our public schools system. We need God more than ever before in there now,” Street says in remarks delivered at a 2019 event. “We stood back and let a handful of people take Scripture and the word of God and prayer out of our schools. We stood by and let that happen. We let nine people who wear black robes determine the future of how our school, and ever since then schools have gone down the toilet.”