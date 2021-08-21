Permit allows outdoor burning of hazardous waste to continue at Radford arsenal

Environmental regulators have renewed a permit that allows for the incineration of hazardous waste in an open burning ground at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.
The permit, which was approved last week by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, reduces by half the maximum amount of explosive materials that can be burned along the banks of the New River as it flows past a massive munitions plant also known as the Radford arsenal.
Plant officials have said they already are well below the limit, and are planning a new indoor incinerator that will reduce open burning by 95%.
But during a public comment period earlier this year, many residents urged DEQ not to renew the permit, calling open burning an outdated and dangerous practice that releases toxins into the surrounding soil, water and air.
“We are shocked and outraged that DEQ is giving RAAP the green light to poison our community for another decade,” Alyssa Carpenter, chair of Citizens for Arsenal Accountability, said in a statement Thursday.
In a 90-page listing of the public comments and its response to them, DEQ wrote that extensive research and testing found that the renewed permit will “reduce risks below thresholds intended to ensure protectiveness of human health and the environment.”
No major changes to the permit were made after the public comment period, according to Ashby Scott, a hazardous waste permit writer for the agency.
Waste and byproducts at the arsenal, which manufactures nearly all of the propellants used in ammunition for the U.S. Army, are too volatile to be dumped in a hazardous materials landfill. In some cases, floor sweepings can contain tiny bits of metal, which could cause a spark or explosion inside a traditional incinerator.
Before the waste is ignited in large metal pans, sirens and flashing lights warn boaters on the New River. Nearby residents have reported hearing large explosions.
The current permit allows outside burning of up to 8,000 pounds per day of propellant waste — referred to as dry burns because the material needs no accelerants to catch fire — every day of the year.
Effective Sept. 17, the new permit will limit dry burns to 5,600 pounds per day, for no more than 183 days a year. So-called wet burns, which require diesel fuel and kindling such as cardboard, will be allowed to remain at the current maximum: 2,000 pounds a day for 365 days a year.
Dry burns, which account for most of the activity at the burning grounds, would be restricted to just over 1 million pounds of propellants per year, a 51% reduction over the current figure.
The weight limits set by the existing permit have not been met in recent years, plant officials said at the time of the public comment period. In 2020, the arsenal treated just 5% of what was allowed, it said.
Fires in the open burning ground produce what DEQ calls “constituents of concern” — perchlorate, chlorate, chlorite, chloride, carbon tetrachloride, chloroform, methylene chloride, chloromethane and methane.
In some of the verbal and written comments, residents said there is a high level of thyroid disease and other illnesses in areas adjacent to the arsenal, which is close to numerous homes, an elementary school and a farm used to grow produce for Virginia Tech students.
DEQ responded that a risk assessment evaluated the cancer and non-cancer risks to “various sensitive populations” including schools, day-care centers and long-term health facilities. No red flags were raised.
The Virginia Department of Health, which was consulted by DEQ, produced a study indicating that lifestyle choices are the primary driver of thyroid issues. No local physicians had contacted the health department about a spike in such cases, the summary of public comments stated.
DEQ also said that air monitors around the arsenal showed that exposures to lead from the facility “are not likely to result in harmful effects on the public community at this time.”
As for ground water, annual testing shows a “steady decrease in the concentrations of the primary constituents of concern,” according to the report released last week. Tests of the soil also found no concerns.
Plant officials say they have reduced the amount of waste treated at the arsenal by about half since 2017. Still, some commenters called for an immediate shut down of the open burning grounds.
“While DEQ seeks to minimize the use of open burning as much as possible, it is not technically feasible to require the retirement of the treatment process without raising serious safety concerns over handling and transporting off-specification reactive materials,” the agency responded.
In May, a plant official said construction is expected to begin next year on an indoor incinerator that will all but eliminate the need for open burning.
A comment period for that operation was set to begin at about the same time of the close of public input on the open burning ground — reducing the public’s ability to understand how the two permits, taken together, will work, Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, wrote in a comment to DEQ.
Hurst called for an extension of the May 24 deadline for comments on the open burning ground.
“My constituents require - and principles of public transparency and accountability demand - sufficient opportunity to consider both draft permits together in this instance and to comment accordingly,” he wrote.
DEQ director David Paylor responded that due to public interest, the traditional 45-day public comment period on open burning was extended to 60 days.