Permit allows outdoor burning of hazardous waste to continue at Radford arsenal

Waste and byproducts at the arsenal, which manufactures nearly all of the propellants used in ammunition for the U.S. Army, are too volatile to be dumped in a hazardous materials landfill. In some cases, floor sweepings can contain tiny bits of metal, which could cause a spark or explosion inside a traditional incinerator.

Before the waste is ignited in large metal pans, sirens and flashing lights warn boaters on the New River. Nearby residents have reported hearing large explosions.

The current permit allows outside burning of up to 8,000 pounds per day of propellant waste — referred to as dry burns because the material needs no accelerants to catch fire — every day of the year.

Effective Sept. 17, the new permit will limit dry burns to 5,600 pounds per day, for no more than 183 days a year. So-called wet burns, which require diesel fuel and kindling such as cardboard, will be allowed to remain at the current maximum: 2,000 pounds a day for 365 days a year.

Dry burns, which account for most of the activity at the burning grounds, would be restricted to just over 1 million pounds of propellants per year, a 51% reduction over the current figure.