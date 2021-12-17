Permit approved for explosive waste incinerator at the Radford arsenal

Environmental regulators have approved a permit for an explosive waste incinerator at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, which will eventually replace outdoor burning that has concerned nearby residents for years.

But the $145 million facility will not be operational until October 2026, according to Claire Powell, a spokeswoman for BAE Systems, a private company that operates the huge munitions plant for the Army.

In the meantime, some hazardous waste will continue to go to an open burning ground along the banks of the New River. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality renewed a 10-year permit for that operation in August.

Under the open-burning permit, the amount of propellant waste that can be incinerated per day — up to 10,000 pounds — was reduced by about half. Officials at the plant, also known as the Radford arsenal, say they were already well below the limit.

Most of the hazardous waste disposal is currently handled in enclosed incinerators.

Nonetheless, nearby residents worry that the process releases toxins into the surrounding soil, air and water. Those concerns have not been eased by plans for a new, indoor incinerator.

"The DEQ must provide strict regulation for a facility that is burning toxic chemicals so close to residents and population centers," Alyssa Carpenter, chair of Citizens for Arsenal Accountability, said during a public comment session earlier this year.

Carpenter, who lived less than mile from the arsenal while attending Virginia Tech and now suffers from thyroid disease, urged environmental officials to consider alternative technologies for hazardous waste disposal that do not involve incineration.

But Powell said the Army considers the incinerator "the best and safest solution for disposing of energetic waste."

In a detailed report released Friday, DEQ wrote that a risk assessment determined that the permitted releases from the new incinerator were low enough to protect human health and the environment.

The agency reached a similar conclusion for the open burning grounds. In 2018, an independent analysis by two Virginia Tech teams backed that finding.

Fires in the open burning ground produce what DEQ calls "constituents of concern" — perchlorate, chlorate, chloride, carbon tetrachloride, methylene chloride, chloromethane and methane. But the toxins have not been found to migrate off site in quantities that threaten human health.

Waste and byproducts at the arsenal are too volatile to be dumped in a hazardous materials landfill. In some cases, floor sweepings can contain tiny bits of metal, which could cause a spark or explosion inside a traditional incinerator.

Before the waste is ignited in large metal pans at the open burning ground, sirens and flashing lights warn boaters passing by on the New River. Nearby residents have reported hearing large explosions.

The new incinerator will be a thermal treatment facility that, when completed, will reduce open burning by more than 95%, Powell said. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.

The arsenal, which is about 5 miles north of Radford, is close to numerous homes, an elementary school and a farm used to grow produce for Virginia Tech students.

Built in the early 1940s during the run-up to American involvement in World War II, the plant is the nation's core manufacturer of propellant. More than 90% of military munitions and commercial ammunition trace part of their manufacture from the plant.

The unforgiving nature of the raw ingredients handled at the facility has led to a number of environmental enforcement actions.

"In recent years, RAAP's operations have continued to pollute the environment and harm human health as a result of numerous releases of toxic compounds," Khushi Desai, an attorney for Earthjustice, wrote in asking DEQ to take the plant's past record into account when considering the latest permit application.

In a written response, DEQ said there are no outstanding violations that involve hazardous waste management at the arsenal.

The arsenal ranks first on DEQ's annual list of the top sources of toxins in Virginia, a listing that is largely based on the amount of nitrate compounds released into the New River. Those releases, however, do not violate state regulations.

In recent years, the plant has eliminated a coal-fired powerhouse and made other environmental improvements, according to Powell. "It is some of the most sweeping progress made since the plant went into operation in 1940," she wrote in an email.

