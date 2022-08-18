 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person hospitalized after Wednesday evening house fire in Southeast Roanoke

081922-roa-va-roanokehousefire-1

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews respond to a house fire on Tazewell Avenue Southwest on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

 Roanoke Fire-EMS Department photo

A house fire in southeast Roanoke sent one person in the hospital Wednesday evening, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

In a Facebook post at 6:40 p.m., the department said crews were at a structure fire in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue southeast.

“The fire is under control at this time,” the post said. “One victim has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

