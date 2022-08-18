Person hospitalized after Wednesday evening house fire in Southeast Roanoke

A house fire in southeast Roanoke sent one person in the hospital Wednesday evening, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.
In a Facebook post at 6:40 p.m., the department said crews were at a structure fire in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue southeast.
“The fire is under control at this time,” the post said. “One victim has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Emma Coleman
Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today