One person was displaced from her home after it caught fire Tuesday morning, the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department reported.

Brian Clingenpeel, the department's community outreach coordinator, said crews were called to the residential structure fire in the 1200 block of Wildwood Road west of Salem at about 9:45 a.m.

The resident was not inside when the fire started, Clingenpeel said. Crews found one dog, which was safe, but a cat is missing. No other injuries were reported.

Clingenpeel said the fire was "right on" the border line between the city of Salem and Roanoke County, so units from both jurisdictions responded to the blaze.

"Technically, we have determined it is in Roanoke County, but they were able to get here a little faster just because of where it is, a little closer to Salem," Clingenpeel said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the Wildwood Road area, because "lots of resources" from local departments had responded to fire, the Roanoke County department said on Twitter and Facebook.

Clingenpeel said crews would be working to clear the scene for "at least a couple hours." A nearby intersection at Waldheim Road would be blocked by law enforcement until then.

No damage estimate was immediately available but the house was consumed by the blaze.