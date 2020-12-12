PETA offers reward in Pulaski case

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the animal welfare group PETA for information about a case of a cat killed in Pulaski.

The award is being offered for any information “leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) responsible for shooting a black cat with an arrow and injuring him so grievously that he had to be euthanized,” according to a PETA news release.

The cat, who was estimated to be between 1 and 2 years old, was found on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Madison Avenue with an arrow through his shoulder, all the way to the chest cavity, according to the release.

“This horrific attack is a stark reminder of the dangers that cats face when they’re left outdoors unprotected,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien in the release. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that the shooter of this cat can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information should contact Det. Rick Riddle of the Pulaski Police Department at 540-994-8609.