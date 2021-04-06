Petition drive begins to put referendum on ballot to elect Roanoke School Board

A Democratic activist has launched an effort to make Roanoke's seven-member school board an elected body.
Luke Priddy must collect more than 6,500 signatures by July 14 to place a referendum on November's ballot that would ask voters whether the selection method for school board members should change from appointment to direct election. Roanoke is currently among 15 school boards in Virginia, including Salem and Lynchburg, whose members are appointed rather than elected by voters.
"This is about the process," Priddy said in an interview Tuesday.
"I think everyone who is serving currently on [the] school board is doing a fine job," he said. "I think that city council is doing an excellent job of vetting candidates and selecting them. But access to serve is not equitable or equal for everyone who wants to pursue it. There are standards in law for seeking public office and there are some perceived barriers there, but really it requires people to be out in the community and to interact directly with the people that they're serving."
Selection by appointment can unintentionally insulate school board members from the community, Priddy said. He recounted a recent conversation with a teacher who has neither met nor seen the school board member assigned to visit their school.
Appointed members are also paid less than elected members, Priddy said, which results in a more affluent board.
Roanoke's school board members may not be paid more than $4,200 annually, according to state code. Neighboring Roanoke County, which has an elected board, pays members $15,475.20 annually, according to spokesman Chuck Lionberger. In both localities, the chair receives an additional amount.
Roanoke County made the switch to an elected board in 1994, two years after the General Assembly passed legislation allowing school boards to become elected. Until then, school board members were either appointed by the locality's governing body or selected by a court-appointed committee. Virginia was the last state in the nation to allow elected school boards. It also still restricts taxing authority only to elected city and town councils or boards of supervisors.
Salem voters rejected an elected process in a 1994 referendum.
Roanokers have twice before held petition drives in an attempt to put the question before voters, but a referendum has never been held. Both in 1994 and in 2003, the petitions failed to receive enough signatures.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on Tuesday endorsed the continued appointment of school board members by the city council. The council's appointments have created an effective board that reflects the community, he said.
"I'm not in favor of an elected school board," he said.
"At one point, I was," he added.
Lea served on the school board for a number of years in the late 1990s, including as chair. He told The Roanoke Times during the 2003 petition effort that he favored direct election of school board members. "In a city as diverse as Roanoke, I think the citizens should have a voice," he said at the time.
He was elected to the city council in 2004. In about 2008, he recalled Tuesday, school board policy priorities generated concerns that the public brought to his desk because he was vice mayor. A switch to direct election of school board members had appeal at that time because that would have meant that "they have to answer to the taxpayers, not me," Lea said.
Lea said his former view was based at least in part on frustration, but that these days he holds "regained" trust in the school board. Outsourcing strategies for food and bus service that generated public opposition have proven successful, he said. The graduation rate has improved, which he said is reflective of the council's efforts to pick solid individuals for the school board.
The council should continue to choose the board because more city dollars go to schools than to any other expenditure category, he said. "They get a major portion of our budget," he said.
Bill Bestpitch, a council member for nearly 14 years, also favors sticking with an appointed board. The current protocol has placed numerous qualified people into service, he said. "We always have more top quality applicants than we have positions on the school board to appoint," he said.
He talked about how the council has used its control to build a strong and balanced board. "We ask, 'what skills or experience do the current members of the school board have and what would be good to get? You don't want seven lawyers but you probably want a couple of lawyers," plus people with finance experience familiar with large organization budgets, he said.
Were school board members elected, voters could elect a board that underrepresents minorities or elect a person with an axe to grind who creates disruption, Bestpitch said. He added that school board elections, if they occurred, would be at-large elections — rather than the election by district — because council elections are at-large elections.
Priddy, who unsuccessfully sought a Democratic nomination to run for a city council seat last year, doesn't think an elected school board necessarily equates to a contentious one. "And sometimes, a little bit of discussion that may get passionate may be the best thing for the schools and students," he said.
Virginia law requires that the petition be signed by 10% of the locality's registered voters, to be filed with the local circuit court on later than 111 days before the election. That gives Priddy a little more than three months to get what he estimates to be 6,504 signatures. That increases to close to 9,000 signatures when factoring in a comfortable cushion.
"It's a really heavy lift," Priddy said. But, he added, "I think it's something that I at least have to try."
He noted, though, that political candidates across the state, including in Roanoke, have successfully sued over the past year to lower the signature threshold during the pandemic. "I would hope that I could get it reduced to at most 2,000 signatures," said Priddy, who hopes to file paperwork for that in the coming weeks.
During each appointment cycle, city council solicits applications and whittles down the list during a closed session. Those finalists are publicly interviewed by council members, and members of the public may provide comments during a subsequent public hearing. The council then deliberates in private and votes in public to select the appointee or appointees.
The city council is currently in the process of selecting three members for three-year terms that begin July 1.