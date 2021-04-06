Petition drive begins to put referendum on ballot to elect Roanoke School Board

Bill Bestpitch, a council member for nearly 14 years, also favors sticking with an appointed board. The current protocol has placed numerous qualified people into service, he said. "We always have more top quality applicants than we have positions on the school board to appoint," he said.

He talked about how the council has used its control to build a strong and balanced board. "We ask, 'what skills or experience do the current members of the school board have and what would be good to get? You don't want seven lawyers but you probably want a couple of lawyers," plus people with finance experience familiar with large organization budgets, he said.

Were school board members elected, voters could elect a board that underrepresents minorities or elect a person with an axe to grind who creates disruption, Bestpitch said. He added that school board elections, if they occurred, would be at-large elections — rather than the election by district — because council elections are at-large elections.

Priddy, who unsuccessfully sought a Democratic nomination to run for a city council seat last year, doesn't think an elected school board necessarily equates to a contentious one. "And sometimes, a little bit of discussion that may get passionate may be the best thing for the schools and students," he said.