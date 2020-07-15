Petition filed to block removal of Lee memorial from Roanoke

A petition seeking to halt the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial from downtown Roanoke was filed in Roanoke Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Liniel G. Gregory Jr. asked the court to consider forcing the Roanoke City Council to hold a public referendum to decide the fate of the granite marker dedicated to the Confederate general. On July 6, the council voted unanimously to remove the Lee memorial under a new state law that went into effect July 1 and allows Virginia localities to move war memorials from public property.

Gregory’s petition, which names Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Jr. and the other six city council members as defendants, claims that the council wants “to deny the residents of the City of Roanoke to vote by supermajority to ratify any decision regarding the monuments by holding a nonbinding referendum to determine the fate of the monuments.”

The new law, which was passed during the 2020 General Assembly session, allows localities “to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover any such monument or memorial on the locality's public property.” The law also allows a locality to hold an “advisory referendum,” if it chooses to do so, before it decides whether or not to remove a memorial. The law does not require a locality hold such a referendum.