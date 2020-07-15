Petition filed to block removal of Lee memorial from Roanoke

A petition seeking to halt the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial from downtown Roanoke was filed in Roanoke Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Liniel G. Gregory Jr. asked the court to consider forcing the Roanoke City Council to hold a public referendum to decide the fate of the granite marker dedicated to the Confederate general. On July 6, the council voted unanimously to remove the Lee memorial under a new state law that went into effect July 1 and allows Virginia localities to move war memorials from public property.
Gregory’s petition, which names Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Jr. and the other six city council members as defendants, claims that the council wants “to deny the residents of the City of Roanoke to vote by supermajority to ratify any decision regarding the monuments by holding a nonbinding referendum to determine the fate of the monuments.”
The new law, which was passed during the 2020 General Assembly session, allows localities “to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover any such monument or memorial on the locality's public property.” The law also allows a locality to hold an “advisory referendum,” if it chooses to do so, before it decides whether or not to remove a memorial. The law does not require a locality hold such a referendum.
The Roanoke City Council approved a resolution 5-0 to start a two-month process of removing the Confederate memorial from Lee Plaza. A public hearing will be held Aug. 17. Following that hearing, if the council continues with the removal process, the city must wait another 30 days as it entertains offers from museums, battlefields or other groups to accept the Lee memorial. The city has the final say on where the memorial winds up and does not have to give it to any group.
The Lee memorial is a 10-foot tall granite shaft that has stood in Lee Plaza since 1960, when it was dedicated by the local United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter during a statewide UDC convention that was held in Roanoke.
Gregory, a transportation industry consultant who is representing himself, argues in his petition that because the new state law allows localities to remove any veterans memorial regardless of the war being commemorated, residents potentially have no say in whether a war memorial is removed.
“Citizens of Roanoke have either personally served in or had relatives and ancestors served in said wars or conflicts,” Gregory states in his petition, “and they would be denied the right to vote yea and nay to destroy the history of the city, county, Commonwealth or America.”
Roanoke has a downtown war memorial at the opposite end of Lee Plaza from the Lee memorial. The Roanoke Valley War Memorial consists of three marble walls that bear the names of service members from the region who died in wars from the 20th century through Operation Iraqi Freedom. The city has never stated any intention to remove or change the war memorial. In fact, council member Bill Bestpitch suggested in June that the city consider changing the name of Lee Plaza to “Freedom Plaza” as a way to draw attention to the Roanoke Valley War Memorial and to honor war veterans.
Nevertheless, Gregory’s petition contends that no war memorial is spared from potential removal.
“Any argument that this would never happen bears no credibility since there are many that never believed the instant situation would occur,” the petition states.
No hearing has been scheduled for the petition.
Roanoke city attorney Dan Callaghan said he could not comment on the petition.
