Petition to block removal of Roanoke's Lee memorial dismissed

A petition to block the permanent removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial from downtown Roanoke was dismissed during a hearing in Roanoke Circuit Court on Thursday morning.
Judge Onzlee Ware ruled that plaintiff Liniel Gregory did not have legal standing to bring the petition against the Roanoke City Council because he does not live in Roanoke. Ware also ruled that Gregory, a former city resident who lives in Botetourt County and owns a business based in Roanoke, had not suffered harm by the council’s decision to remove the 10-foot-tall granite marker.
Ware agreed with city attorney Doug Barber’s request to dismiss the petition with prejudice, which means Gregory cannot file it again.
Gregory’s petition against all six city council members and Mayor Sherman Lea was filed shortly after the council voted unanimously on July 6 to start the process of removing the memorial to the Confederate general. A new Virginia law that went into effect on July 1 gives localities the right to remove or move war memorials, a right that municipalities previously did not have in the commonwealth.
The law allows localities to remove a memorial either through a vote of the governing body or by a public referendum. Gregory’s petition requested that Roanoke hold a referendum. He also wrote that removing Confederate statues could set a precedent to remove other war memorials. Roanoke leaders have not shown any desire to move any of its monuments to military personnel who died in other wars.
Still, Gregory told the court that he worried that a future city council would consider removing other war memorials.
“If approved, the possibility exists all statues could be subject” to removal, said Gregory, who added that he is not “a Confederate rabble-rouser.”
The city council will hold a public hearing Monday regarding its plan to remove the Lee memorial, a session that is dictated by the new law. After Monday’s public hearing, if council continues with its plan to remove the memorial, the city has 30 days to offer the granite marker to another historical group and cultural organization, although it is not bound to give the marker to anyone.
The fate of the marker is in question, anyway, because it was toppled from its base on July 23 and broke into two pieces, which are now in storage. A 70-year-old man was charged with toppling the memorial.
During Thursday’s hearing Gregory initially asked for a continuance until after Monday’s public hearing, at which he plans to speak. Ware denied the request, but urged Gregory to continue engaging in the public process.
“I can personally guarantee he will be allowed to speak,” Barber told the court.
Staff writer Neil Harvey contributed to this report.
