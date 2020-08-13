Petition to block removal of Roanoke's Lee memorial dismissed

A petition to block the permanent removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial from downtown Roanoke was dismissed during a hearing in Roanoke Circuit Court on Thursday morning.

Judge Onzlee Ware ruled that plaintiff Liniel Gregory did not have legal standing to bring the petition against the Roanoke City Council because he does not live in Roanoke. Ware also ruled that Gregory, a former city resident who lives in Botetourt County and owns a business based in Roanoke, had not suffered harm by the council’s decision to remove the 10-foot-tall granite marker.

Ware agreed with city attorney Doug Barber’s request to dismiss the petition with prejudice, which means Gregory cannot file it again.

Gregory’s petition against all six city council members and Mayor Sherman Lea was filed shortly after the council voted unanimously on July 6 to start the process of removing the memorial to the Confederate general. A new Virginia law that went into effect on July 1 gives localities the right to remove or move war memorials, a right that municipalities previously did not have in the commonwealth.