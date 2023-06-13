The National League of Cities, the city of Roanoke and CVS Caremark have rolled out a program in Roanoke to provide prescription discounts for people who don't have insurance or whose insurance doesn't cover their prescriptions.

A recent city news release announcing the program, called My Healthy Hometown, said it "can save up to 80% off retail on generics and up to 40% on name brand medications." According to October 2020 CVS Health Enterprise Analytics, the average savings is 24.3%.

People who do not have health insurance can use the card to get discounts on their prescriptions. The card can also be used for prescriptions that are not covered by insurance, but it cannot be used to get additional discounts on prescriptions already covered.

"There are so many people that have to let go of their insurance because their insurance costs are so high nowadays and they have to decide, 'Do I keep my insurance? Or do I feed my family?' ... I just heard about a mom that couldn't buy her son's prescription because it was $2,000 and they don't have insurance," Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones said.

Sanchez-Jones spearheaded bringing the program to Roanoke after learning about it at a National League of Cities conference in Kansas City. She said it caught her attention because anybody qualifies, no questions asked.

All someone needs is a prescription discount card, and the cards are free, come in Spanish and English and are available to anyone who lives in the city of Roanoke.

"So far, you can find the cards at the libraries, all the libraries, the health department and social services," Sanchez-Jones said.

Community members can pick up a prescription discount card in person at those locations or print one off by going to https://nlc.cvscaremarkmyd.com.

CVS Caremark administers the program, but the discount cards are accepted at all major pharmacy chains. An online pharmacy locator, www.caremark.com/wps/myportal/PHARMACY_LOCATOR_FAST, lists local pharmacies that accept the card.

"There are no enrollment forms, membership fees, restrictions or limits on the frequency of use. It is similar to other store loyalty programs and provides immediate discounts at participating pharmacies," according to the recent news released.

"One of the important things that I wanted to mention is that it also covers your pets," Sanchez-Jones said.

She hopes as many as possible benefit from the program.

"This is for everyone and we need to keep our community healthy. That's part of our motto. We have a great place to live and play and be healthy, as well," Sanchez-Jones said.