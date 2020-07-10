You are the owner of this article.
Phase one of River's Edge North improvements in Roanoke complete
Roanoke’s Department of Parks and Recreation opened the newly refurbished River’s Edge North complex earlier this month, following more than a year of construction. The complex features two lighted, Bermuda grass-covered athletic fields for football, soccer and lacrosse.

The field improvements are the first phase of work to be completed at the park, and will allow River’s Edge to accommodate more large-scale sports tournaments. A second phase of construction, not yet scheduled, will add other park amenities, which include playground equipment and a picnic shelter.

Although the athletic fields won’t be open until this fall, River’s Edge boasts some public park amenities, which include a paved connector to the Roanoke River Greenway, a fountain and accessible open fields that will host the annual Go Outside Festival. Picnic tables will be added in the next few weeks. River’s Edge North is also home to the Carnis Poindexter Tennis Courts.

Improvements to the park, which sits on the old Victory Stadium site north of the Roanoke River, cost a little over $3 million. The recreation department essentially served as its own contractor, relying on private and municipal experts to oversee some of the work.

“River’s Edge Park lies at the epicenter of both the city’s and the region’s premier public spaces,” said Donnie Underwood, the project manager. “It provides the synergy for Roanoke’s economic and wellness livability.”

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

