Phlegar still stands, but demolition remains the plan

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials plan to seek quotes soon on the demolition of downtown’s historic Phlegar building.
The structure, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989, was approved for razing last fall as part of greater plans to eventually relocate the magistrate’s office and court services. The relocation project calls for the refurbishment of the adjacent old sheriff’s office building, which will house the magistrate and court services.
Despite a push by some locals to keep the Phlegar building for historic purposes, county officials said the structure carries a number of health and safety issues. They had long planned to automatically demolish the building as part of the magistrate’s and court services relocation.
The Phlegar building, however, remains standing at the moment due to a few reasons.
County Administrator Craig Meadows recently said that no money was allocated when the Board of Supervisors finally approved the nearly $1.5 million magistrate and court services project.
Additionally, that project is currently not at the top of the county’s priority list of capital projects to complete.
Board Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said what needs to be finished ahead of the old sheriff’s office is a new garage facility that will house the county’s fleet and the building and grounds crews.
“The county garage is really, to me, in the priority of things further along in the planning stage and all that,” he said. “It should be done before the old sheriff’s office.”
Fijalkowski said the old sheriff’s office project should probably then be the next building project.
The new 13,523-square-foot garage facility, which is projected to cost approximately $4 million, will go near the County Government Center on Roanoke Street. It will go in the same area as a new 4,400-square-foot Public Service Authority facility, which itself is projected to cost $1.1 million.
County officials hope to put the garage project out to bid in September or October, with construction possibly starting as early as November.
Some work still has been done to the old sheriff’s office as part of an effort to try to keep that project’s cost from significantly rising in the future.
About a month after supervisors approved the old sheriff’s office project, the county spent just under $20,000 to address issues with the building’s roof, according to county records.
Before supervisors approved the project last year, significant leaks had been found in the old sheriff’s office’s main roof, a challenge that put pressure on supervisors to make a decision on the project to avoid significant cost increases in the future.
Supervisors were also told that a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was needed. Altogether, those issues raised the cost of renovating the old sheriff’s office from a previous estimate of approximately $1.3 million to just under $1.5 million.
Supervisors were also presented with the option of tearing down the old sheriff’s office and building an entirely new facility for the magistrate and court services. Although that option — projected to cost $1.9 million — would have cost more than a renovation, county staff had told supervisors that a new structure, among other advantages, would help save on future maintenance expenses.
Fijalkowski had voiced support for a brand new building.
“We don’t know what we’re going to run into once we start digging into” the old sheriff’s office, he said.
Fijalkowski, however, said he’s a believer in compromise and was fine with the decision that was ultimately made.
The old sheriff’s office was built during the 1870s, about a century before it housed the local law enforcement agency. The structure served as a law office earlier in its history and is informally referred to as the Taylor building in honor of former Virginia Attorney General James C. Taylor.
The adjacent Phlegar building has been vacant since 2013 and is informally named after Archer Phlegar, who served as county commonwealth’s attorney before eventually becoming a state Supreme Court justice at the turn of the 20th century. The building’s problems include the existence of black mold, lead and asbestos.
One reason that has largely driven the plan to relocate the magistrate’s is concerns from some county officials — primarily Sheriff Hank Partin — about the office’s current location being vulnerable to incidents such as prisoner escapes and ambushes on arresting officers.
The magistrate’s office is presently located in a county-rented facility on Franklin Street.
Partin has argued that the chances of incidents would be significantly reduced if the magistrate’s was closer to the jail, which shares a block with the old sheriff’s office.
