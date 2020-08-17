Phlegar still stands, but demolition remains the plan

Supervisors were also told that a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was needed. Altogether, those issues raised the cost of renovating the old sheriff’s office from a previous estimate of approximately $1.3 million to just under $1.5 million.

Supervisors were also presented with the option of tearing down the old sheriff’s office and building an entirely new facility for the magistrate and court services. Although that option — projected to cost $1.9 million — would have cost more than a renovation, county staff had told supervisors that a new structure, among other advantages, would help save on future maintenance expenses.

Fijalkowski had voiced support for a brand new building.

“We don’t know what we’re going to run into once we start digging into” the old sheriff’s office, he said.

Fijalkowski, however, said he’s a believer in compromise and was fine with the decision that was ultimately made.

The old sheriff’s office was built during the 1870s, about a century before it housed the local law enforcement agency. The structure served as a law office earlier in its history and is informally referred to as the Taylor building in honor of former Virginia Attorney General James C. Taylor.