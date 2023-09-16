Burham Haqjo, 2, holds American Flags during a naturalization celebration that took place in City Council chambers Friday for Roanoke Valley residents who gained U.S. citizenship this year. In attendance were more than 25 people including new U.S. citizens from the valley, people currently working toward gaining U.S. citizenship, their teachers from Blue Ridge Literacy, supporters, city council members and employees. Newcomers who gained citizenship this year came from places such as Afghanistan, Burundi, and Honduras. The celebration took place during Roanoke’s third annual Welcoming Week.