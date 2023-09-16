In attendance were more than 25 people, including new U.S. citizens from the valley, people currently working toward gaining U.S. citizenship, their teachers from Blue Ridge Literacy, supporters, city council members and employees.
Newcomers who gained citizenship this year emigrated from places such as Afghanistan, Burundi and Honduras.
Heather Rousseau, a photojournalist for The Roanoke Times since 2015, is the 2022-23 Secular Society Fellowship recipient. Her work is focused on refugees and immigrants in the Roanoke region.
Cindy Montgomery accepts a certificate from Katie Hedrick, community inclusion and language access coordinator with Roanoke, for gaining her U.S. citizenship during a naturalization celebration on Friday. Montgomery came to the U.S. from Honduras 20 years ago. “It feels free,” she said when asked how she feels to have gained her citizenship.
Burham Haqjo, 2, holds American Flags during a naturalization celebration that took place in City Council chambers Friday for Roanoke Valley residents who gained U.S. citizenship this year. In attendance were more than 25 people including new U.S. citizens from the valley, people currently working toward gaining U.S. citizenship, their teachers from Blue Ridge Literacy, supporters, city council members and employees. Newcomers who gained citizenship this year came from places such as Afghanistan, Burundi, and Honduras. The celebration took place during Roanoke’s third annual Welcoming Week.