Photos and video: Ukrainian immigrants mark their country's independence day in downtown Roanoke

Ukrainians now living in the Roanoke Valley, many of them also U.S. citizens, and others just recently arrived through the Uniting for Ukraine program, along with their friends and family, celebrated Ukrainian Independence Day on Wednesday.

They marched through downtown Roanoke to mark both the country's Aug. 24, 1991, independence from the former Soviet Union, and also the six-month anniversary of Russia's most recent military invasion. The march started with a ceremony at Freedom Plaza, where the Ukrainian flag flies with the U.S. and Virginia flags.

Joe Cobb, a Roanoke City Council member, and Martha Kuchar, a professor at Roanoke College, were two speakers during the event. As marchers made their way through downtown Roanoke, passing drivers honked their horns or waved.

With the Russian military advance seemingly stalled, and with civilian and military casualties mounting, Inna Payne, at left, is still hopeful for her homeland. Payne lives in Roanoke and came from Ukraine 13 years ago. She is now a U.S. citizen, but her parents and brother are in the now Russian-occupied Balaklava region of Ukraine. She said American support for Ukraine has been significant. “It warms our hearts and gives us power too,” Payne said. “It makes them stronger to fight,” she adds.