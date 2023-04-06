Salem is forgoing plans to improve its skate park as part of the $27.5 million Moyer Sports Complex renovation in favor of adding 10 additional pickleball courts.

The move prompted the start of a petition, “Save the Skate Park at Moyer Sports Complex” at www.change.org, asking the city to reconsider its decision. The petition had more than 2,000 signatures of Thursday.

Salem resident Laura Saunders said she started the petition after finding out the park was not going to be renovated as originally planned when the renovation project first gained traction.

She said her son Kyle Saunders, 9, is one of the many kids who used the park regularly to pursue his passion of scootering, where he performs a variety of tricks similar to those done by skateboarders.

Saunders said she wonders where local kids like hers will be able to hone their crafts going forward, citing a limited number of places in the city having no skating signs.

"I am doing this for my son, scootering has been his passion for almost three years now,” she said Tuesday evening. “This is his favorite thing in the world, and something he wants to do professionally when he gets older.”

She also noted some of her discussions with city officials have yielded less than ideal results, and she said the city’s lack of transparency on the matter gives her even less hope the park will be replaced at some point in the future.

“Some people from the city have said they are interested in finding another location for the park, but I don’t know where that would be,” she said. “I’m not very hopeful at this point with the way things have been handled.”

The city began discussing an alternate use for the former skate park in the fall, according to Salem spokesman Mike Stevens.

“G&H Contractors began a preliminary layout of what the courts would look like in mid-December and the architects at LOSE Design got involved in early January of this year,” he wrote in an email Wednesday. “City Council members were kept abreast of the proposed changes.”

Stevens said there was no official release or social media post stating the park would be replaced by the courts, but “signage indicating that the park was going to close was posted in late November and fencing also went up around the park.”

The courts being added at Moyer will enhance the city’s reputation for holding competitive sporting events, according to Stevens.

“We already had planned to add 3 courts to the complex, so this will give us 13 new pickleball courts at Moyer,” he wrote. “Add those 13 to the 6 that already exist at the Oakey Field Complex on East Main Street, and the 6 that Roanoke College is considering, and the city would have 25 courts.

“That would enable Salem to competitively pursue regional and national pickleball tournaments that would benefit the entire region financially and add another piece to the sports tourism game plan.”

Saunders said she understands pickleball is a growing sport and has nothing against it, other than it taking away one of the only places in the Roanoke Valley where her son can do what he loves.

“Anywhere in Salem would be fine with me as long as it's in Salem,” she said “A lot of the kids go after school, so if they put it somewhere outside of our city limits they can't get there, you know? Sixty percent of skateboarders are 15 and under.”

Saunders and other skaters in the area have spoken with city officials about, including City Manager Jay Taliaferro, about what the next steps could be, according to Stevens.

"We need their creative ideas," Stevens wrote. “Personally, I have not ridden a skateboard since I was in college, and I am certain the same can be said for our Council members. So, we need their expertise as we move forward.”

Stevens and other city officials are aware of the petition, he wrote Wednesday.

“We have not taken the time to see how many of those folks are actually from Salem, but their passion is to be commended,” Stevens wrote.

“I have always viewed skateboarders as extremely creative people, so we are hoping the skate park community can channel its collective creativity and help shape this new venture as we move forward. Some have even indicated they would like to see a privately owned indoor facility," he wrote.

In the meantime, many users of the park say they have been displaced, including Kyle Saunders, as the skate park at Roanoke's Wasena Park is rundown and currently undergoing improvements.

“It’s hard for me to see what he loves most in the world taken away from him," Laura Saunders said. “Now we have to go to Christiansburg or Radford to take him to a skate park, and that’s hard when both parents work full time."

Saunders said she and other plan to speak to city council during the public comment section of Monday's meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.