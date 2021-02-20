Pickup crashes into Cricket Wireless store in Christiansburg

One person was slightly injured after a vehicle crashed into a business along a high-traffic Christiansburg thoroughfare Saturday morning.

A 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling north on Franklin Street crossed a divider between northbound and southbound lanes, completely crossed the southbound lanes, then left the road and continued into a parking lot before crashing into both a Cricket Wireless storefront and a car parked outside the business. The store is located in a small strip of businesses near a Food Lion and just south of the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

The driver of the truck was conscious and alert and had no visible injuries at the scene, according to a news release from town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt. She wrote that the driver said he had no recollection of driving across lanes and crashing into the building. He was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

One employee at the business sustained a minor cut from flying debris. No one else inside the building was seriously injured, the news release said.

The damage to the business was estimated to be about $60,000, Demmitt wrote. A 2010 Honda Civic that was struck sustained approximately $4,000 in damage. The pickup truck was a total loss.

Demmitt said that the investigation into the crash is continuing.

