Pipeline opponent falsely said to be part of Antifa, lawsuit claims

The lawsuits give the following account:

On August 24, 2018, the trio went to visit a cemetery in Craig County that is adjacent to a right of way for the pipeline, which is being built — amid intense controversy — through Southwest Virginia.

They had permission from the landowner and planned to pay their respects to a friend buried in the cemetery and observe the pipeline work nearby.

But after a dispute arose over how they got to the site and where they parked their vehicles, Mountain Valley and Global Security called for police. A Virginia state trooper responded but declined to file charges, in part because the right of way was not posted with “no trespassing” signs.

The companies then decided to pursue charges on their own. After two magistrates declined to issue trespassing warrants, officials approached a third one three days later and secured charges.

But they made no mention of the lack of “no trespassing” signs, the lawsuits claim, and omitted other relevant details in their sworn statements.

While Gray’s reputed antifa association was not mentioned in the criminal proceedings, Graf said it could have been used to justify the company’s actions — even though there is nothing wrong with being against fascists.

“That’s American,” he said. “That’s what we did with King George. We decided that we weren’t going to take any more crap, and we fought back.”

