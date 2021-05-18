 Skip to main content
Pipeline protester arrested after 5½-hour blockade in Giles County
Pipeline protester arrested after 5½-hour blockade in Giles County

051821_MVP_Protest_Giles

A disabled 2000 Isuzu Rodeo blocked the path to a Mountain Valley Pipeline worksite for about five and a half hours Tuesday in Giles County, according to state police and pipeline opponents.

 Courtesy of Virginia State Police

A protester from West Virginia was arrested Tuesday after blockading a path to a Mountain Valley Pipeline worksite, according to the Virginia State Police.

Sydney M. Browning, 28, of Whitesville was found attached to the interior of a disabled 2000 Isuzu Rodeo that was blocking a right of way used by MVP crews, authorities said.

The demonstration was reported by pipeline security staff about 5:40 a.m. along Doe Creek Road, about 1.5 miles from U.S. 460 in Giles County.

In addition to the SUV, which had flattened tires and was painted with slogans like "Who Killed The World?", about a dozen activists were nearby, officials said.

Appalachians Against Pipelines said the protest was able to halt pipeline work for about five and a half hours. The move was the latest in a series of efforts designed to delay construction and add cost to the controversial, 303-mile natural gas pipeline project.

In a statement shared by the protest group, Browning, whom other activists referred to as Max, said: “Often, when people who fight extraction talk about the world ahead, we talk about it in terms of the coming apocalypse caused by catastrophic climate change. There is no doubt that unchallenged extraction and consumption are pushing our ecosystems to the brink. Corporations, MVP included, and the so-called leaders that enable and protect them are the answer to that question painted on this blockade, ‘Who killed the world?’”

The state police said a team of specially trained troopers was dispatched to open the SUV. Its doors had been welded shut, and its windows covered by rebar.

Browning was checked out by an EMS crew and reported no injuries, officials said. The state police charged Browning with the misdemeanor offenses of trespassing, obstruction of justice, interfering with the property rights of another and obstructing free passage. Traffic citations were also issued for operating an uninsured vehicle, coasting a vehicle and failing to have a vehicle registered.

Appalachians Against Pipelines said Browning remained in custody as of 4 p.m. Tuesday with bail set at $2,500.

