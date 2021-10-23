Pipeline's efforts to unmask critics by subpoena met with silence from Facebook

Facebook did not respond to four emails from The Roanoke Times asking whether it had complied with the subpoena. Two emails were sent last month, shortly after the documents were filed, followed by two more last week.

The social media giant’s webpage for news media inquiries does not include a phone number.

On its website, Facebook says it shares information with regulators, law enforcement or others if it has a “good faith belief that the law requires us to do so.”

That decision is made if there are legal requests such as a search warrant, court order or subpoena, the website states. Some the reasons listed for disclosure include the prevention of fraud, unauthorized use of products, violations of Facebook policies, or other “harmful or illegal activity” that could result in imminent bodily harm or death.

The site does not specifically address subpoenas filed in civil cases, such as Mountain Valley’s request for an injunction that would keep pipeline protesters away from its blasting work.

Facebook’s silence to date does not mean the issue is over, Kelley said.