Pirates continue to grow in popularity at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA — The seas of Smith Mountain Lake were brimming with pirates on Saturday. Crafts of all types exchanged volleys from water cannons and pistols on the lake while similar skirmishes broke out at many marinas along the shoreline.

Boats waving the Jolly Roger flag have become increasingly common for the annual Pirate Days at Smith Mountain Lake. The decade-old event continues to grow in popularity with crowds in recent years rivaling major holidays like the Fourth of July.

"Pirate Days is busier than any other holiday," said Mike Gordon, general manager of Jake's Place, a popular lakefront restaurant that has leaned into Pirate Days in recent years. The restaurant hosts a pirate trivia night, costume contest and water battles.

On Saturday, Gordon said crowds were already gathering outside the restaurant more than two hours before it opened at noon. Patrons eager to get a good table to watch the afternoon water battles between boats.

Pirate Days started out small, but has exploded in recent years. Gordon said it is not uncommon now to see people spend hundreds of dollars for costumes and decorations for their boats.

The popularity today is a far cry from how it started in its first year in 2012. Chris Bechtler, manger of Crazy Horse Marina, said his biggest addition to the event that first year was giving his fuel attendants bandanas to wear.

A few years later, Bechtler said he began organizing boat battles at the marina. On Saturday the entire marina was decked out in pirate gear with Bechtler himself, dressed in full pirate gear, wandering the marina in a golf cart converted to look like a pirate ship.

"Every year it has gotten bigger and bigger," Bechtler said.

The marina now hosts several pirate-themed events throughout the weekend. On Saturday, several vendors selling food, drinks and pirate gear could be found at the marina with live music set to perform into the evening. A group of pirate reenactors from the Loose Cannon Company also roamed the marina interacting with visitors.

One major change for this year was the banning of water balloons that were once a staple of Pirate Days. A new law passed in Virginia last July prohibited the release of balloons made of a nonbiodegradable or nonphotodegradable material.

While pirates are not often known for following the law, nearly all boats roaming the coves on Saturday seemed to be without water balloons. Most stuck to water guns and larger water hoses that sprayed massive amounts of water.

Lake resident Ken LaBrake and his family were one of many on the water near Crazy Horse Marina on Saturday in search of battles. His family, like others, have embraced Pirate Days in recent years.

"We have a blast every year," LaBrake said.

LaBrake said he has noticed how the event has grown in popularity in recent years. Growing up in upstate New York, LaBrake said he remembers pirate events there and was excited to see it grow at Smith Mountain Lake.

The family even converted an old camping pontoon boat into a pirate ship they have sailed into battle in recent years. Unfortunately, the ship wasn't able to sail this year, forcing them into a smaller boat they had decorated.

LaBrake said visitors now come down to stay at his lake home specifically for Pirate Days. Friends and family members from out of the area have seen photos of the events and asked to come down and participate, he said.

Increasing tourism was a goal for P.J. Nagel, one of the early organizers behind Pirate Days. He has worked to increase the event's popularity with social media posts as well as participating himself each year, including on Saturday, dressed as a pirate.

Nagel roamed the crowds at Crazy Horse Marina interacting with visitors. "I think we have one heck of a turnout," he said.

Nagel said he is not surprised by the event's growth. He expects it to continue to get even bigger in the coming years. The ultimate goal is for it to rival other pirate events around the country, he said.