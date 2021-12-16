 Skip to main content
Planned power outage darkens Roanoke neighborhood

Wasena Power Outage

The traffic lights at Brambleton and Brandon avenues and hundreds of residences and businesses were without power at the greater Wasena neighborhood Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Roanoke. Appalachian Power announced the temporary outage earlier in the week.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

Residential and business customers of Appalachian Power in part of Roanoke were without electricity for about six hours on Thursday while a damaged utility pole was replaced.

The planned and preannounced outage was caused by a traffic accident on Dec. 8 that caused a temporary power outage and required permanent repair, according to Appalachian spokesperson Teresa Hamilton Hall.

Power went off at 8:35 a.m. and was restored at 2:25 p.m. for 780 customers in Southwest Roanoke city in an area that stretched from Ghent Park south through much of the Wasena neighborhood toward Fishburn Park.

Included in the outage were the busy intersection of Main St. and Brandon Ave. and the intersection of Brandon and Brambleton Aves.

Wasena Elementary School prescheduled a remote learning day to accommodate the planned outage, according to city schools spokesperson Claire Mitzel.

Hall said the power company informed customers about the planned outage via recorded phone messages and direct contact with businesses.

