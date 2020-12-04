Plans in works for a VDOT facility in Clearbrook

The Virginia Department of Transportation is developing plans for a new facility in southern Roanoke County.

The operations facility at the intersection of Clearbrook Lane and Clearbrook Village Lane will provide a more central base of operations for employees who service south Roanoke County, according to an email from spokeperson Jason Bond.

“VDOT employees who provide transportation safety and roadway maintenance services such as snow removal, mowing and pavement repairs will operate out of this facility,” Bond said. “Today, the employees who serve the southern portion of Roanoke County operate out of an aging and undersized facility located 18 miles outside their coverage area.”

Relocating to a midpoint in south county enables the service area’s 15 to 20 employees to more efficiently respond to community safety needs like fallen trees and snow removal, Bond said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complex, to be located on property developed for the neighboring Walmart of Clearbrook, will cost about $7 million, not including the cost of land, which VDOT has yet to acquire. Bond said it will feature an equipment storage building, office space, salt storage facility and fuel pump.