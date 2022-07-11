 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Planting project pursuing propagation

A native plant propagation pilot project is underway at the Hale Community Garden at 215 Maywood St. in Blacksburg.

SWVA Natives campaign volunteers have planted more than 400 individual plants comprised of 20 different species with the goal of establishing a propagation center for the proliferation and distribution and of native plants on public spaces throughout the New River Valley.

The objective: Increase demand and use of Virginia native plants through education and availability.

Native plants provide bird, bee and butterfly habitat, reduce lawn maintenance, and support healthy water systems, according to the initiative. The New River Valley Regional Commission began collaborating on the Plant SWVA Natives Campaign in 2019. Since then, the project has grown to include partners across Southwest Virginia.

- The Roanoke Times

