“I’d wanted to sell plants from the truck for a while. Our motto is ‘Plants to the People,’” Barbieri said. “It seems to be right for the pandemic. People want to grow things. They like buying outdoors in the open air, and they are so grateful to have us bring the store to them.”

About two months after her debut at the mall, Barbieri began getting invites to sell at other locations – The Edge apartment community in Blacksburg and then at the same company’s Radford apartments. She now sells at other student apartments, at fitness centers, a brewery, fairs and other businesses. Black Dog Salvage talked her into regular Saturday visits at their architectural salvage business in Roanoke.

Instagram and Facebook have been their only marketing tools – that and word of mouth, Barbieri said. Yet business has grown to the point where John Barbieri was able to quit the on-the-road sales job that kept him traveling between Atlanta, Nashville and Pittsburgh all week. Now the couple makes trips to shows and wholesalers to buy new plants for the truck.

“This is much more satisfying,” he said. “People thank us for selling them plants. They thank us for being here.”