April 2020 was not a great time to start a new business. But Heather Barbieri couldn’t know how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last. She only knew she had a large panel truck aging in her Floyd County driveway and finally enough time to get her mobile garden shop going.
So she loaded up her newly painted truck with several hundred plants – perennial flowers, annual flowers, herbs and vegetables seedlings – and headed off to New River Valley Mall, where she rented a parking lot space. She set up shop with the help of her 14-year-old son.
“People kind of looked at us. Some came over, but at the end of the day, we’d only sold $100 worth. I said I just didn’t know if this is going to work,” Barbieri recalled. “But we went back, and the next day was much better – great, in fact.”
As word of the area’s only mobile garden shop spread, Barbieri soon had enough business to justify driving to the mall three or four days a week. People looked for the blue truck emblazoned with her business name, Lichen or Knot. The name came from Barbieri’s earlier enterprise in which she and her sister sold lichens, woodsy home décor items and plants at retail shows in her home state of North Carolina. Barbieri sold plants after her marriage to her husband, John, a fellow plant person, but took a break from shows and farmers markets because of family responsibilities.
“I’d wanted to sell plants from the truck for a while. Our motto is ‘Plants to the People,’” Barbieri said. “It seems to be right for the pandemic. People want to grow things. They like buying outdoors in the open air, and they are so grateful to have us bring the store to them.”
About two months after her debut at the mall, Barbieri began getting invites to sell at other locations – The Edge apartment community in Blacksburg and then at the same company’s Radford apartments. She now sells at other student apartments, at fitness centers, a brewery, fairs and other businesses. Black Dog Salvage talked her into regular Saturday visits at their architectural salvage business in Roanoke.
Instagram and Facebook have been their only marketing tools – that and word of mouth, Barbieri said. Yet business has grown to the point where John Barbieri was able to quit the on-the-road sales job that kept him traveling between Atlanta, Nashville and Pittsburgh all week. Now the couple makes trips to shows and wholesalers to buy new plants for the truck.
Support Local Journalism
“This is much more satisfying,” he said. “People thank us for selling them plants. They thank us for being here.”
On a recent Wednesday night at the parking lot of Blacksburg’s In Balance Yoga, the Barbieris were slammed with customers purchasing succulents, snake plants, red-flowered anthuriums, fiddle leaf figs and other exotic plants. They picked out lemon trees and cacti and red-combed bromeliads and ferns and a shiny beauty called Swiss cheese monstera. Many folks were repeat customers.
The Barbieris are opening a brick-and-mortar garden shop in downtown Floyd. In addition to plants, the stationary Lichen or Knot “studio,” as Heather Barbieri calls it, will carry hard goods including pottery, grow lights and potting soil. It will be open limited hours and by appointment. The Barbieris’ son and daughter will be glad to see the plant inventory moved out of their living room, Heather said.
“We will never give up the mobile garden truck,” she said. “We’ll still be coming into town in the winter on warmer days. We’ll even make deliveries. We’ll be working up a delivery route this winter.”
The Barbieris will be heading for town on days when temperatures are predicted to approach 50 degrees and planning their stops for the warmest part of the day. Tropical plants don’t do well in the cold.
“These plants don’t like the cold and they don’t like too much watering either,” John Barbieri said. “That’s usually the biggest mistake people make, especially in winter. Plants aren’t growing as much in the winter, so they don’t require as much water.”
Shoppers seem to enjoy examining the various plants, from exotics such as the ZZ (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia) to more common spider plants and philodendrons. It’s a plus to be able to ask questions of the horticulturalist owners and to overhear others’ questions answered.
After an hour of selling, the outdoor yoga class at In Balance in Blacksburg was decorated with potted plants sitting beside the yoga mats of practitioners who seemed unwilling to let their lovely purchases out of their sights. As the sun retreated behind the western edge of Brush Mountain, customers were still shopping the plant truck by the light of their cell phones.
To see the Lichen or Knot truck’s schedule for the week, visit www.facebook.com/lichenorknot or call 267-6556.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.