Plastic or reusable? Roanoke bag tax to force the question Jan. 1

Are big box stores covered? Mostly. Because Walmart, Target and Sam’s Club locations contain a grocery store, they’re obligated to tax every plastic shopping bag distributed regardless of what the customer buys, whether it’s a bottle of anti-freeze or a cantaloupe.

What about neighborhood convenience stores? They’re likely to be covered by the new law.

What if I receive government assistance to buy food? People who buy food with financial assistance from Virginia’s Women, Infants, and Children program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cannot use their benefits to pay bag fees they owe. They must pay them with cash, check or their own bank card.

What happens to the money? Participating Roanoke stores must send 3 cents of every nickel collected to the Virginia Department of Taxation monthly. They can keep the rest to offset their expense to collect the tax.

Then what? The state will send Roanoke the tax proceeds, less certain fees. Tax authorities have not yet revealed those fees.

What will Roanoke do with the money? The state law that allows localities to charge the tax specifies that the money go toward environmental cleanup and education; efforts to reduce pollution; and reusable bags for WIC and SNAP participants. Roanoke bought 5,000 reusable bags for them and may need to order more.

