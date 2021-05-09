Plea agreement drops strangulation, abduction charges for Christiansburg man

CHRISTIANSBURG — A plea of not guilty – coupled with an agreement that there was enough evidence to convict him – last week resolved charges against Christopher Blake Touchet, whose attack on a woman and subsequent standoff with officers was part of a busy night for town police last year.

Touchet, 28, of Christiansburg, was convicted Thursday of misdemeanor assault and battery of a household member, and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with the entire term suspended.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor accepted a plea agreement that dropped charges of abduction, strangulation, violating a protective order and willfully preventing a call to 911.

Fleenor asked Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader if the victim in the case had been consulted about the plea agreement, and was told that she had been and had approved it.

The victim sat in the spectator section of the courtroom Thursday, as close to Touchet as a deputy would allow.

Touchet’s arrest was one of two simultaneous assault cases that Christiansburg police reported on the night of Oct. 5.