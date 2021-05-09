Plea agreement drops strangulation, abduction charges for Christiansburg man

CHRISTIANSBURG — A plea of not guilty – coupled with an agreement that there was enough evidence to convict him – last week resolved charges against Christopher Blake Touchet, whose attack on a woman and subsequent standoff with officers was part of a busy night for town police last year.
Touchet, 28, of Christiansburg, was convicted Thursday of misdemeanor assault and battery of a household member, and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with the entire term suspended.
Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor accepted a plea agreement that dropped charges of abduction, strangulation, violating a protective order and willfully preventing a call to 911.
Fleenor asked Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader if the victim in the case had been consulted about the plea agreement, and was told that she had been and had approved it.
The victim sat in the spectator section of the courtroom Thursday, as close to Touchet as a deputy would allow.
Touchet’s arrest was one of two simultaneous assault cases that Christiansburg police reported on the night of Oct. 5.
In Touchet’s case, officers found a woman with injuries to her head outside a residence. Touchet barricaded himself inside for 2½ hours, until crisis negotiators persuaded him to surrender.
In the other incident that night, a man was stabbed and needed to be airlifted to Roanoke for treatment. Officers searched for, then located his accused attacker. Kade Dominic Carter, 22, of Chrisitansburg, has a plea hearing scheduled for Monday in that case.
At Touchet’s hearing, defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg asked the judge to amend one condition of the plea agreement: that Touchet be supervised by the probation office for 12 months.
The victim has been accepted into an out-of-state medical school and Touchet is moving with her, which would take him away from Virginia probation officers, Tuck explained.
Fleenor agreed that the supervision would end if Touchet moved out of Virginia, and ordered him to have no abusive contact with the woman.