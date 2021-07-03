Police agencies across Southwest Virginia contend with declining rolls

Chief Howard Hall flipped through the notes he’s made from exit interviews over the past year: There was an officer who left to go into nursing, another who went to an insurance company, one became a welder, two planned to make the move to the roofing business. In total, Roanoke County saw 28 of its police officers leave during 2020, about one-fifth of its department. That is both abnormal and normal all at once — abnormal because it’s twice as high as the turnover the agency would expect in a typical year. Normal because it tracks with a surge in police departures unfolding nationwide. “This is going on everywhere,” Hall said. “It’s going to take a long time to catch up in terms of where we are from a vacancies perspective. “That’s very problematic. We need good people coming into this profession. When things are happening to deter that, that’s certainly not progress. That’s going to create negative community effects for the long term.” A new survey of nearly 200 police departments nationwide found attrition among officers had jumped over the past year. Resignations were up by 18% over the prior year and retirements had climbed by 45% among agencies polled, according to the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington, D.C.-based policy institute. The survey pool was too small to create a statistically representative snapshot of all police departments but offers a glimpse into what many are reporting. The trend is emerging against a backdrop of intense debate about policing in America as well as pandemic stress and concerns about low pay for a high-demand job. It also coincides with a longer period that has seen a steadily shrinking applicant pool for policing positions — creating what the International Association of Chiefs of Police in 2019 described as a recruitment crisis. The Christiansburg Police Department said it could attest to the growing difficulty of finding candidates. Filling vacancies — already a time-consuming process as training a recruit takes months — is becoming far more challenging. “In years past we would typically receive between 50 and 100 applications when we advertised an opening,” Assistant Chief Chris Ramsey wrote in an email. “Now we are lucky to get ten or fifteen applicants for multiple openings. Only a fraction of those will meet the minimum qualifications and actually appear for applicant testing.” The dilemma gets further exacerbated, he added, because multiple agencies are usually searching for new officers at the same time, tightening competition for the limited number of contenders out there. Several agencies said they were also losing ground to the private sector, with a rising number of officers leaving the profession altogether to embark on new careers. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it saw its numbers on that front start to climb last year amid what agency leaders described as “overwhelming anti-law enforcement rhetoric” at the national and state levels. “The perceived lack of support in conjunction with proposed policing reform initiatives such as the elimination of qualified immunity has created an atmosphere where deputies are looking to change careers by seeking employment within the private sector,” Sheriff Hank Partin and Chief Deputy Brad St. Clair said in an email. Montgomery County has lost 26 deputies, about 23% of its manpower, over the past 12 months. That contrasts with four officer departures recorded in 2019 and two in 2018. Turnover hasn’t been identical across agencies. The Police Executive Research Forum said it was seeing the starkest numbers in larger departments and communities. Locally, the Roanoke Police Department had a total of 38 vacancies, roughly 15% of its force, in June. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office had none. Montgomery County was working to fill five remaining vacancies that month. Roanoke County just put a new batch of 15 recruits into training but had hoped to hire about 20. Christiansburg said it lost four officers last year, about 6.5% of its police force, a rise over an average year but not severely so. Three of those departures were retirements, including two early retirements, and one was a resignation of an officer who was just 18 months into his career. That officer cited anti-police rhetoric dominating the national discourse as the reason for his decision, Ramsey said. Hall said two of the frustrations heard again and again in exit interviews were salary and benefits — something Roanoke County leaders are taking action on — and the political climate around policing. “That may be a more difficult problem to deal with,” he said of the latter, adding that even in places with strong local support for law enforcement, like Roanoke County, a toll can be taken by a broader wave of hostility. “It’s that bigger picture,” Hall said. “You know if you turn on the national news, there is a lot of negativity out there about law enforcement and directed toward law enforcement. We believe that’s having an impact on people’s interest in our line of work. I mean, it can’t help but.” Increased compensation Recruitment and retention have been long-running concerns in law enforcement. Training a new officer is time-consuming and expensive; it often takes nearly a year, between the academy and field training, before a new hire can operate alone. By the same token, when someone leaves, it can be months before a replacement is ready to step in. Agencies facing the biggest recent staffing crunches have been reshuffling officers to preserve manpower in patrol divisions and investigation units. “Our No. 1 priority is answering calls for service,” said Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman. “When someone calls 911, we have to be there to answer that call.” Montgomery County said it has left some posts, such as assignments to interagency task forces, vacant in order to protect vital services. Roanoke County shifted some personnel out of units like animal control and reassigned one of its school resource officers to work in the field. Roanoke also moved its school resource officers to patrol duty earlier in the spring before the end of the school year. A new full-time recruiter position that the department hoped to create last fall remains vacant. Other officers fill in as needed to staff career fairs and other hiring outreach events. The agency continues to recruit aggressively, Roman said, and is seeing success in boosting the number of applications coming in. “Thankfully, we’re seeing results,” he said, adding that officers are using multiple avenues to search for candidates. That includes being visible at community events that aren’t directly recruitment-oriented but offer opportunities to build relationships and talk with people about what policing entails. Hiring local people who know and reflect the community that a department serves is an important goal, Roman said. Roanoke also just adopted a new compensation package for first responders that officials predict will help recruitment and retention. Salem and Roanoke County also beefed up pay for their public safety personnel. The three plans took effect July 1 and apply to uniformed police officers, fire-EMS staffs and sheriff’s deputies. Both Roanoke and Roanoke County are rolling out the first year of a multi-phase plan to implement stepped pay scales that raise salaries and offer a clearer, more predictable progression for experience, pursuit of new certifications and skills, and other factors. Salem raised its existing pay grades for first responders. Each of the neighboring agencies boosted their starting pay for new police officers by 7% or more. Recruits will now start out at an annual salary of $42,095 in Salem, and $42,500 in Roanoke. Roanoke County will pay an annual rate of $42,000 for trainees, and bump that up to $43,680 once they complete the recruit academy. The county said the ability to offer more competitive pay is already starting to yield dividends. The department has been able to reel in some already certified officers — a coveted hire, as officers who are already trained and experienced can be put in the field swiftly. It takes a village Nationally and locally, the search for new officers continues. The Salem-based Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy, which trains recruits for three dozen Virginia agencies, saw its class sizes spike this year as police forces worked to staff up. Law enforcement leaders said they’re trying to get across the message that donning the uniform means embracing a chance to help others when they need it the most. A servant’s heart is crucial to the work, several chiefs said. Salem Police Chief Mike Crawley said, more than anything, he thinks departments are grappling with a generational shift in outlooks on work and public service. Worker shortages have cropped up among teachers, social workers, mental health advocates and others. Communities can play a vital part in counteracting that, he said, by reinforcing the message that these are meaningful, worthwhile professions and by encouraging young people to consider them. Crawley, who once worked as a recruiter for his department, has adopted a philosophy that every officer is a de facto recruiter. And he’d like to extend that thinking into the community. Know someone with strong personal integrity? Someone who has something to contribute? Reach out and encourage them to consider joining the force, he said. That’s how Crawley got started as a rookie some 25 years ago. He had never considered a career in law enforcement, but an officer saw something in him and asked him to think about it. “It does take a village, right?” Crawley said. “It takes people in the community to see those young people who they think can serve the community and engage them.” Salem, like other agencies, has been intensifying its recruitment outreach as the applicant pool for officers has tightened. The city just hired four new trainees and is seeking more. Finding more ways to connect with potential candidates, particularly in the local community, will be key to the strategies they’re working to craft, Crawley said.