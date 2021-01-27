Police ID victims in I-81 crash in Roanoke County

Police have identified the two people who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County last week.

Janet W. Ridenhour, 61, of Roanoke and Gary L. King, 60, of Christiansburg died at the scene of the Jan. 20 wreck, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the 132 mile marker. A 2015 tractor-trailer traveling south hit a 2005 Hyundai Sonata driven by King, which spun out and overturned. The tractor-trailer then hit a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ridenhour, which was pushed into the rear of a 2017 tractor-trailer, a news release states.

The 2017 tractor-trailer pulled over to the right shoulder as the 2015 tractor-trailer hit the Hyundai again. The Hyundai then collided with the 2017 tractor-trailer, according to the news release.

The Chevrolet and Hyundai both caught fire.

The driver of the 2015 tractor-trailer, identified by authorities as Keith D. Williams, 42, of Winter Garden, Florida, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the 2017 tractor-trailer, Melvin D. McKee III, 53, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

