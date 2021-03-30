Police identify driver killed in I-81 crash in Roanoke County

A driver killed Monday in a wreck on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County was struck from behind by a tractor trailer, state police said.

The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. near the 137.4 mile marker in the northbound lanes of I-81.

A 2015 Prevost charter bus and a 2021 Chrysler minivan were slowing for traffic when the Chrysler was struck from behind by a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer, state police said.

The Chrysler then struck the charter bus, and the tractor trailer came to rest in the highway's median.

The driver of the Chrysler died on the scene. State police identified him as Andy William Himes, 62, of Spring City, Pennsylvania. A passenger was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries that police described as not life-threatening. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the charter bus was wearing a seatbelt and taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. State police said he was charged with reckless driving.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.