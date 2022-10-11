Police identify female pedestrian killed in Roanoke parking lot

Authorities have identified the female pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in a parking lot in Southwest Roanoke last week.

Temple Jane Jackson, 66, of Roanoke died Oct. 3 at the scene of the crash in the parking lot of a business in the 2300 block of Franklin Road, Roanoke Police confirmed Tuesday.

Tracie Cooper, an administrator in the Office of the Medical Examiner’s Western District, said Tuesday that Jackson’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest. The manner of her death was accidental.

Police said they were called to the scene of the collision at about 12 p.m. on Oct. 3. There, Jackson was pronounced dead.

According to two search warrants certified in Roanoke Circuit Court on Oct. 4, Clifton Garrett Stanley, 34, was driving a black Chrysler Pacifica — a minivan — when he hit Jackson.

Stanley was driving through the Walgreens parking lot at 2351 Franklin Road Southwest when the minivan “struck a metal structure and then the median,” an affidavit reads.

After hitting the median, the minivan hit Jackson “and pinned the pedestrian under the vehicle,” the affidavit continues. Stanley “was unaware that a crash occurred and was transported" to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital "due to leg pain.”

The second affidavit said the minivan “sustained heavy front end damage and the air bag deployed,” and Stanley was transported to the hospital “due to injuries he sustained from the crash.”

Police have seized two vials of blood from Stanley and an iPhone from inside the Chrysler, according to the certified search warrants.

On Oct. 3, police said no charges had been placed, and no updates were announced Tuesday.

Jackson's funeral services were conducted Monday at Central Baptist Church in Roanoke, according to her obituary on the Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory website.