Police identify Pearisburg couple found after apparent homicide-suicide

Pearisburg's police chief on Friday named the couple found shot to death this week in their home, saying they appear to have died in a homicide-suicide based on the investigation so far.

Howard Daniel Morris, 66, and Lou Ann Morris, 60, each had one gunshot wound when they were found Tuesday morning in their residence in the 300 block of Orchard Drive, Chief Jackie Martin said Friday.

Police still are waiting for an official cause-of-death determination from the state medical examiner's office. But investigators' conclusion so far is that Morrises died in a homicide-suicide, Martin said.

Officers have examined the scene and interviewed family members and neighbors but have not learned what could have prompted the incident, Martin said.

Each of the Morrises had a daughter from an earlier marriage who live in Pearisburg, as well as other family members in West Virginia and elsewhere, Martin said.

An online obituary notice for Lou Ann Morris noted that she was a retired school teacher. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Gilbert, West Virginia.

