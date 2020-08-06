You are the owner of this article.
Police identify two drivers killed in Pulaski County I-81 wreck
The two drivers killed in a seven-vehicle interstate crash Wednesday in Pulaski County were Jatinder Saini, 31, of Centreville, and David Swartz, 53, of Keller, Texas, Virginia State Police announced Thursday.

The two deaths came in a wreck that occurred soon after 5 p.m. in the left northbound lane of Interstate 81 near the 87.5 mile marker.

According to state police, four tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision .

Saini was driving one of the tractor-trailers and Swartz was in a 2020 GMC Yukon.

Two people riding with Swartz were taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

No other details of the crash were released, but police said that charges are pending.

