Police make plans to remove tree-sitters blocking the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Mountain Valley assured county officials that they would be reimbursed, and arrangements were made for Turk to order that a list of costs be submitted to the court. No such entry had been made by Friday.

Sgt. Jerry Smith wrote in an email that a Mountain Valley representative asked if state police would be willing to enter into an overtime agreement with the company to provide assistance.

“I told him the issue had previously been addressed and that the position of my department had not changed,” Smith wrote. “We would not enter into such a contract which would give the impression we were acting as agents for the pipeline.”

Nearly a month passed.

On Jan. 11, Smith wrote in another email that the sheriff had found a crane that was big enough to do the job. The only issue, he wrote, was that tree branches would have to be removed to give the crane room to operate.

That was the last email provided in response to the newspaper’s FOIA request, which was made Feb. 5.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller declined to comment Friday, saying only that Montgomery County is the lead agency in the case.