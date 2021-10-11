Police: No charges will be placed in death of Roanoke motorcyclist

No charges are expected in a Sept. 23 traffic collision that killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist, according to Roanoke police.

The crash, reported about 12:45 p.m. at the crossing of Fifth Street and Fairfax Avenue Northwest, occurred when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided.

Investigators determined the motorcycle had pulled out into the path of the vehicle on Fifth Street. The vehicle driver remained on scene, officials said, and cooperated with authorities.

The motorcycle driver, Michael Trimmer of Roanoke, was rushed to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but died of the injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.

