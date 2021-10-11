 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: No charges will be placed in death of Roanoke motorcyclist
0 comments

Police: No charges will be placed in death of Roanoke motorcyclist

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance lights
Comstock

No charges are expected in a Sept. 23 traffic collision that killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist, according to Roanoke police.

The crash, reported about 12:45 p.m. at the crossing of Fifth Street and Fairfax Avenue Northwest, occurred when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided.

Investigators determined the motorcycle had pulled out into the path of the vehicle on Fifth Street. The vehicle driver remained on scene, officials said, and cooperated with authorities.

The motorcycle driver, Michael Trimmer of Roanoke, was rushed to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but died of the injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert