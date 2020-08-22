Police: Radford woman wrecks vehicle after evading traffic stop

A Radford woman was arrested Friday afternoon after evading a traffic stop in the city and ultimately wrecking her vehicle on Interstate 81, according to Radford police.

Rachel Michelle Lee, 33, was driving a blue Honda on Tyler Avenue when a Radford officer attempted to pull her over and she refused to stop, according to a Radford City Police Department news release. The pursuit continued into Montgomery County — including Christiansburg — until Lee wrecked her vehicle on I-81 northbound at mile marker 118C.

Lee has been charged with felony eluding, DUI, reckless driving by speed, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license, according to the release. Lee is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The police department was assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Christiansburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

"We are thankful that nobody including the offender was seriously injured during this vehicle pursuit," Radford Police Chief Jeff Dodson said in the release. "This is an excellent example [of] several agencies working together to bring this pursuit to an end."

