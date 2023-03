An alert issued by the Virginia State Police and the Roanoke Police Department Wednesday evening for a missing teenager "believed to be in extreme danger" was cancelled early Thursday.

Corinne Geller, state police public relations director, said Donnie Allen Rivers-Holmes had been "safely located."

Authorities said Rivers-Holmes, 14, went missing after 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, when last seen at Fishwick Middle School in Roanoke.