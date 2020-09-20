 Skip to main content
Police searching for missing Floyd County man
Turner Quesenberry missing floyd county man

Turner Quesenberry

 Courtesy of Floyd County Sheriff's Office

Police are searching for an elderly Floyd County man who went missing Sunday.

Turner Quesenberry, 70, went missing from the Indian Valley Post Office at about 2 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office social media posting.

Quesenberry was last seen on foot near the Carroll County border and was reported to be wearing black jeans, a blue/gray pullover and possibly a ballcap. He has medical issues and has trouble talking, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 745-9334.

