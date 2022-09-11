Police searching for motorcyclist in I-81 shooting in Roanoke County

Authorities were looking Sunday night for a motorcyclist believed to have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

The driver of a green Harley Davidson is a suspect, according to Virginia State Police.

One person was injured in the late afternoon shooting near Exit 137.

A state police spokesman said the victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were also investigating a motorcycle crash north on I-81 in Botetourt County, near the 169-mile marker. That motorcycle is not believed to have been involved in the shooting, police said, but may have been part of the same group.