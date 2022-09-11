 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police searching for motorcyclist in I-81 shooting in Roanoke County

Authorities were looking Sunday night for a motorcyclist believed to have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

The driver of a green Harley Davidson is a suspect, according to Virginia State Police.

One person was injured in the late afternoon shooting near Exit 137.

A state police spokesman said the victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were also investigating a motorcycle crash north on I-81 in Botetourt County, near the 169-mile marker. That motorcycle is not believed to have been involved in the shooting, police said, but may have been part of the same group.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

