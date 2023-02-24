Police are asking for any information on the whereabouts of an 86-year-old Christiansburg man who left home Thursday to drive to a nearby store but did not return.

Siegfried Holzer is 5-foot-5, 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing an orange, maroon and white Virginia Tech jacket, a ball cap, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.

Holzer's vehicle was located at about 8 p.m. Thursday about 50 miles away from Christiansburg in Hardy, West Virginia, in the 11000 block of West Virginia Rt. 55.

His family had activated a GPS locater on his vehicle after realizing that he had not checked in, Christiansburg police said.

Law enforcement officers in Hardy County, West Virginia, where Baker is located, are searching for Holzer but have not found him, Christiansburg police said.

Police asked that anyone with information call the Christiansburg Police Department at (540) 382-4343.