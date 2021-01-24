 Skip to main content
Police seek information after shooting incidents in Radford
One person is hospitalized and Radford police are seeking information about shootings in two parts of the city early Sunday.

According to a news release from city police, officers were called at 1:08 a.m. to the 100 block of Madison Street after shots were fired there. Another report of gunshots came at 1:22 a.m. from the 400 block of Sanford Street.

Police found a wounded person at the Sanford Street location, who was taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

The news release did not identify the person who was shot.

The two shooting incidents seem to be connected, the news release said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov or call (540) 731-3624.

 

