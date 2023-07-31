Blacksburg police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Celena Hosig, who lives in Blacksburg, was last seen on Wednesday, said a police news release that was issued Monday. Police ask that anyone with information about Celena’s whereabouts contact officers at (540) 443-1400 or email bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

Celena is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds, with long hair and piercings in her ears, nose, lip and septum, and tattoos on her back and ankle. Celena’s hair is red but she had been known to change its color, the news release said.

She might be riding in a silver Chevrolet HHR with Virginia registration TRW-8305. The vehicle has a pushed up rear bumper, possibly from an accident, the news release said.

Celena “is known to frequent river areas in Pulaski and Radford, Virginia,” the news release said. Also, police have information that should might have traveled to Louisiana or Alabama “with unknown occupants in the vehicle,” the news release said.