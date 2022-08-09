Police suspect no foul play after man's body found near Vinton

A man was found dead last week along a rural, and Roanoke County police suspect no foul play.

On Aug. 4 at 11:30 a.m., a county resident called police and said they had found a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road east of Vinton, according to a county press release.

The man was Erick Douglas Dodd. He was 54 years old, and Tuesday’s press release said he was “a transient last known to be a resident of Roanoke City.”

“At this time there is no evidence of foul play,” the county press release said.

No additional information about Dodd or his death was shared in the press release Tuesday.