If forced to choose between a new Washington Park Pool or the park's historic caretaker's cottage, most at a meeting Thursday night said they would choose the pool.

"History is important. We absolutely ... need to preserve history the best we can, but the individuals who lived in that house — if they were here to today, I think if we asked them 'Keep this house as history or have a pool for these kids over the summertime,' they would pick the pool," resident Ryan Bell said.

About 50 people showed up to the Thursday evening community meeting at Hill Creek Baptist Church to talk about the future of the park's pool. The city recently demolished it, with plans to build a new one in its place. In the meantime, there will be no pool ready for use this summer.

That was the city's original plan. The pool would still be closed this summer — Parks and Recreation Director Mike Clark said the city had to tear down the old pool before it could do necessary soil tests — but those tests have revealed that the new pool can't be built in the same spot.

The city did not properly cap — or cover with several feet of soil — the dump over which it built Washington Park. The top layers of the old landfill are so close to the surface it would be impossible to avoid disturbing them while building the new pool.

Adding several feet of soil to the site and building the new pool on top of that is not an option. Doing that, Clark said, would eat up the entire project budget, leaving no money to actually build the pool.

For those reasons, the city has to build the pool somewhere else in the park.

Clark laid out the options Thursday night: replace the park's football field with a new pool — and lose the field in the process, since there's not enough room for one anywhere else in the park — or build the pool where the caretaker's cottage stands, outside of the floodplain and floodway.

The cottage is in disrepair and has been for a number of years, but it has emotional and historical importance for some city residents.

Clark asked those present at the meeting for their opinion about where the pool should go.

"If we left this meeting tonight with a consensus that we know where it's going to go ... I'll work first thing tomorrow to start issuing the RFP [request for proposals] for design and construction services," Clark said Thursday.

By the same token, the longer the community takes to make a decision about location, the more likely it is the pool will be closed longer. Clark indicated he already thinks the project will take two summers.

Residents asked about putting the pool in other open areas of the park, but Clark said the landfill is still too close the surface.

"We picked a handful of different places in the upper part of the park and, unfortunately, everywhere that we did a test — except for where the football field is now — showed signs of landfill material," Clark said.

One person asked about the possibility of capping the landfill properly to avoid any future issues in the park. Clark indicated the cost to do so would be monumental.

Some asked about moving the cottage, but others said any attempts to do so are likely to destroy it. Instead, one resident said, the structure should be memorialized, perhaps even incorporating parts of the building's history into the design of the new pool.

Of those who spoke, a couple objected to demolishing the cottage, but most said the pool is more important. With an informal consensus reached to replace the cottage with a new pool, the meeting ended. Before everyone left, though, resident Carolyn Hubbard made one final point about the Evans Spring property that is being considered for development. That property isn't far from the park.

"Evans Spring is a factor with this park," Hubbard said. "...There's a part of Evans Spring where water goes all the way downtown to Roanoke, and Roanoke downtown still floods. So it's a just a side note to keep in mind that, with all of the drain pipes and all that they did in Washington Park, if Evans Spring goes through and they uproot those plants and the natural habitat and put concrete and soil, that's going to affect everything in its pathway that goes from Hershberger Road down here to Washington Park. Just a side note. Something to think about."