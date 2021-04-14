Pools and rec centers in Roanoke focus of public meeting

Roanoke leaders will collect ideas at a Zoom meeting next week for updating the city’s outdated recreation facilities.

Michael Clark, head of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, said the purpose of the April 22 meeting “is to determine what folks would like to see in our rec centers and pools.”

Roanoke’s newest recreation center is more than 50 years old, while the oldest is more than 100 years old, according to the 2019-2028 Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The city has two outdoor pools, each more than 40 years old, the plan said.

City Manager Bob Cowell has proposed spending about $9 million on park and recreation projects between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2024, Clark said. The city council will decide the exact figure during budgeting later this spring.

The master plan, meeting details and a link to attend are available online at www.playroanoke.com/ReimagineRec. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.